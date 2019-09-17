RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to pay $0.33 on Oct 15, 2019; Daktronics (DAKT) Sellers Increased By 7.56% Their Shorts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is expected to pay $0.33 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:RLJ) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current price of $17.60 translates into 1.88% yield. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 1.04 million shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M

Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT) had an increase of 7.56% in short interest. DAKT’s SI was 2.12M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.56% from 1.97M shares previously. With 186,400 avg volume, 11 days are for Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s short sellers to cover DAKT’s short positions. The SI to Daktronics Inc’s float is 5.74%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 371,479 shares traded or 80.99% up from the average. Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has declined 24.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DAKT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Daktronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAKT); 30/05/2018 – Daktronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q ORDERS $162.0M; 28/03/2018 – Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications; 27/03/2018 Daktronics Offers the OOH Industry Operating Flexibility; 08/05/2018 – Daktronics Expands Product Offering for Convenience Stores; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q BACKLOG $171M

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 22.83 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $163,750 activity. $85,250 worth of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was bought by LA FORGIA ROBERT M.

Among 2 analysts covering RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RLJ Lodging Trust has $2100 highest and $2000 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is 16.48% above currents $17.6 stock price. RLJ Lodging Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”.

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $351.07 million. It operates through five divisions: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. It has a 236.67 P/E ratio. The firm offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

