RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Reaches $15.95 52 Week Low; Sequoia Financial Advisors Decreased Carnival (CCL) Holding By $3.62 Million

The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) hit a new 52-week low and has $15.31 target or 4.00% below today’s $15.95 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.77B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $15.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $110.80M less. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 1.22M shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5M; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 93.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 72,486 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc holds 4,710 shares with $239,000 value, down from 77,196 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 3.01M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 26.87% above currents $44.47 stock price. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Friday, June 21 to “Neutral”. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 26. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.39 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 70,920 shares to 110,155 valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 2,164 shares and now owns 6,520 shares. Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) was raised too.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Wells Fargo.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,250 activity. On Monday, June 3 the insider LA FORGIA ROBERT M bought $85,250.

