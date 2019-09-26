RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ-PA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA) and DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). The two are both REIT – Hotel/Motel companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust 26 1.86 N/A 0.95 0.00 DiamondRock Hospitality Company 10 2.28 N/A 0.45 22.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RLJ Lodging Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality Company. DiamondRock Hospitality Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondRock Hospitality Company 0.00% 4.9% 2.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 0 0 0.00 DiamondRock Hospitality Company 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of DiamondRock Hospitality Company is $9.5, which is potential -7.59% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.3% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, DiamondRock Hospitality Company has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLJ Lodging Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% DiamondRock Hospitality Company 0.7% -1.76% -7.87% -0.2% -14.08% 10.9%

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality Company beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 6 of the 9 factors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.