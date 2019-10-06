RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ-PA) and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ.PA) and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR). The two are both REIT – Hotel/Motel companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust 27 0.00 168.28M 0.95 0.00 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 11 -36.90 5.33M 0.33 32.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 620,730,357.80% 0% 0% Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 48,278,985.51% 4% 1.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares and 55.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLJ Lodging Trust 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.36% 23.82% 14.32% 34.06% 5.2% 59.94%

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels. The firm specializes in the select-service segment of the lodging industry. It was formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was launched on August 23, 1994 and is based in Norfolk, Nebraska.