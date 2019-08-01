RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Is At $17.28 Formed Wedge; LGC CAP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (LGGCF) Sellers Decreased By 97.96% Their Shorts

LGC CAP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:LGGCF) had a decrease of 97.96% in short interest. LGGCF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.96% from 4,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0615. About 331 shares traded. LGC Capital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGGCF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) formed wedge down with $16.42 target or 5.00% below today’s $17.28 share price. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has $2.93B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 1.65M shares traded or 40.35% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging has $22 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 22.69% above currents $17.28 stock price. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RLJ in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) on Wednesday, May 15 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 8.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $113.57M for 6.45 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.58% EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,250 activity. On Monday, June 3 the insider LA FORGIA ROBERT M bought $85,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

