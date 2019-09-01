Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) Holder Aew Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position; As Aptargroup (ATR) Share Value Rose, Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 155,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 821,758 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.43M, up from 666,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 179,928 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 87,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.27 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 702,353 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS – INTENDS TO RUN MICHELLE APPLEBAUM AND SAMANTHA YABLON, FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUST’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66 million shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $42.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 8,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RLJ-A: Mispriced Preferred Stock Bargain (A Third Opportunity To Score Big Gains) – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2018. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RLJ Lodging: This 7.4%-Yielding REIT Is A Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Ltd holds 0.06% or 61,600 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 602,740 shares. Arrow Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 22,091 shares. Eii owns 19,015 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability reported 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.51M shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 750 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.53% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Nordea Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc owns 15,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 388,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co owns 13,218 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $163,750 activity.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 53,745 shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $125.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 38,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Railway Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). First Tru Advsr LP holds 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 6,386 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 114,013 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 17,534 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Incorporated holds 122 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co owns 5,603 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 1.11M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Commerce holds 0.87% or 6.44M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 99,642 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 3.24% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il accumulated 33,797 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co has 0.07% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 33,465 shares. Art Advisors Limited Com holds 0.05% or 7,306 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 183,950 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 157,500 shares stake.