RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94% of RLJ Lodging Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have RLJ Lodging Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing RLJ Lodging Trust and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust N/A 18 22.92 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

RLJ Lodging Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 1.13 1.25 2.51

$21.25 is the consensus price target of RLJ Lodging Trust, with a potential upside of 29.73%. The potential upside of the competitors is 27.00%. Based on the data shown earlier, RLJ Lodging Trust’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RLJ Lodging Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLJ Lodging Trust -1.76% -2.43% -5.83% -7% -22.37% 5.37% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year RLJ Lodging Trust has weaker performance than RLJ Lodging Trust’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that RLJ Lodging Trust is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RLJ Lodging Trust’s peers’ beta is 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors RLJ Lodging Trust’s rivals beat RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.