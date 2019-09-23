Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Holder Fisher Asset Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined; Segment Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.62 Million as Stock Declined

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 2.81 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 245,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The hedge fund held 2.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.98 million, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 451,679 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY PRO FORMA REVPAR DECREASED 0.7%; 20/03/2018 – Activist Litt Pushes for RLJ Lodging Sale, Nominates 2 Directors; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVES RLJ LODGING TRUST’S BOARD COMPOSITION CHANGE IS “NECESSARY”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Hldgs holds 15,448 shares. Fortress Investment Limited Liability reported 37,473 shares. Gluskin Sheff Associates holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 128,349 shares. 20 were reported by Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Llc. Ci Inc invested 0.59% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Viking Fund Ltd Liability Com reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 143,062 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 12,887 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 29,956 shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 19,737 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt owns 54,945 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,492 shares. 85,000 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Motco holds 0.35% or 66,992 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited has 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 225,004 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $491.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 9,320 shares to 98,873 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 361,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 9.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $80.89M for 9.25 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.88% negative EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 13,383 shares to 49,269 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv Adr (NYSE:BUD) by 539,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $163,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLJ shares while 50 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 156.07 million shares or 0.53% less from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership holds 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 230 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 106,161 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Inc reported 0.01% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Honeywell International Inc accumulated 33,800 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 20,307 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd stated it has 14,812 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.25% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 411,601 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 192,165 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has 25.79M shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc accumulated 230,507 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America stated it has 62,049 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.