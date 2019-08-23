Rli (RLI) to pay $0.23 on Sep 20, 2019; Shorts at Qad – Class A (QADA) Lowered By 10.89%

Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:RLI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Rli Corp’s current price of $92.22 translates into 0.25% yield. Rli Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 84,440 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois

Qad Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:QADA) had a decrease of 10.89% in short interest. QADA’s SI was 149,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.89% from 168,000 shares previously. With 63,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Qad Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:QADA)’s short sellers to cover QADA’s short positions. The SI to Qad Inc – Class A’s float is 1.4%. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 210,833 shares traded or 237.26% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA)

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $721.58 million. The firm offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. It has a 137.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments.

Among 2 analysts covering QAD (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD has $55 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 36.13% above currents $38.2 stock price. QAD had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 33.23 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4.