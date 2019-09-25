Rli (RLI) Stock Value Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Its Holding by $687,735; Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose While Cambridge Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 8,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 845,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.45M, down from 853,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. It closed at $92.6 lastly. It is up 23.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 65.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 18,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $578,000, down from 29,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 14.42 million shares traded or 8.43% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 45,674 shares to 469,523 shares, valued at $49.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 380,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc..

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 48.23 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RLI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.84 million shares or 0.46% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bruce And Comm has invested 0.42% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 56 shares. 298 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Ameriprise holds 215,623 shares. The California-based Shelton has invested 0.02% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Mutual Of America Management Limited Co reported 1,405 shares stake. Chatham Group holds 0.26% or 12,148 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 7,993 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. 128 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.06% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc has 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 62,072 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity accumulated 61,333 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 25,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $90,790 activity.

Cambridge Advisors Inc, which manages about $259.03 million and $302.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 4,411 shares to 117,819 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 6,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com, a West Virginia-based fund reported 4,830 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 2.89M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.40M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 62,931 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 1.83% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 50,599 shares. Appleton Prns Ma invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dupont Cap Management accumulated 0.17% or 127,204 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 113,148 shares in its portfolio. Vulcan Value Prns Limited Company has 3.54M shares. 180.33 million were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 3.51 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdings Group Inc reported 84,756 shares. Regent Mngmt Llc reported 0.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.04% or 47,448 shares in its portfolio.