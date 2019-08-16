Rli (RLI) Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Its Position by $418,900 as Valuation Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined While Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 292.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,710 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 7,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $124.79. About 695,143 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 4,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $90.73. About 17,908 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 47.26 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement invested in 107,949 shares. Raymond James & Assoc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 15,639 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Pnc Finance Svcs Inc invested in 521,857 shares. 60 are owned by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 15,472 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech holds 33,933 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited accumulated 37 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) or 1,117 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj invested in 0.7% or 304,835 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 3,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus holds 0% or 687 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% or 4.76 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Navistar International Corp (NAV) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RLI Corp. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “RLI Declares Regular Dividend – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RLI Corp (RLI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 107,900 shares to 345,643 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pershing Square’s 13F Shows New Stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Exits United Technologies (UTX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ackman bets on Buffett – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus stated it has 4.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 4,247 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carroll Assocs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,608 shares. Arrow owns 24,258 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Dodge And Cox holds 1.62% or 15.34 million shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 0.83% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 150,054 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt owns 10,789 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Wespac Advsr Lc holds 1.82% or 20,403 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.93% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 318,827 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 28 shares. Arga Mgmt LP owns 19,000 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 20,486 shares.