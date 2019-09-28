Rli (RLI) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Lowered Position by $687,735 as Stock Price Rose; Hanesbrands (HBI) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Raised Its Stake by $4.37 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 8,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 845,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.45 million, down from 853,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 81,410 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 257,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.15 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.11. About 3.52M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanesbrands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBI)

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50M for 48.31 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold RLI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 38.84 million shares or 0.46% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0.02% stake. Spark Investment Management Ltd owns 44,800 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 8,383 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Personal Cap Advisors reported 0.07% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). State Street Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 5.39 million shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 12,950 shares. Sg Americas Securities reported 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Markel Corporation holds 1.58% or 1.20 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 22,772 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 49,754 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 62,072 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.01M shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $47.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 25,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $90,790 activity.

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Navistar International Corp (NAV) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dozens of Dividend Aristocrat stock have been big winners in 2019 – MarketWatch” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RLI Names Seth A. Davis as Vice President, Corporate Services; Patrick D. Ferrell Promoted to Vice President, Internal Audit – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of RLI Corp. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lululemon Athletica Launches New Streetwear Brand – Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 the insider Hytinen Barry bought $175,600.