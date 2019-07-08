Rli (RLI) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $1.00 Million; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Holder Fiera Capital Cut Stake by $2.51 Million

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 36,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.26M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.74 million, down from 5.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 1.20M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 14,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 853,337 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.23 million, down from 867,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 53,410 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 29.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 487,039 shares to 903,639 shares, valued at $45.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 161,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CSX Corporation (CSX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Hldg invested in 0.01% or 44,867 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.63 million shares. Mai Capital Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,144 shares. Baxter Bros has 44,908 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 17,959 are held by Smith Moore &. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 511,653 shares. Hartford holds 0.1% or 4,344 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 3,247 shares. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.67% or 41,520 shares. 15,861 are owned by Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.34% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Ashfield Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Campbell Newman Asset holds 10,992 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 353,496 are owned by Meyer Handelman.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.49 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RLI Corp. (RLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RLI Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on January 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Best Insurer You Haven’t Heard of – Motley Fool” on November 23, 2013. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RLI Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Results – Business Wire” published on January 24, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLI Promotes Thomas L. Brown to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2017.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $654,240 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Chatham Cap Gp Inc Inc has 12,262 shares. Ftb has invested 0% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 11,100 shares. 10,855 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 539,019 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested in 45 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested 0.02% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Natixis Advisors LP reported 96,243 shares. Proshare Advsr invested 0.06% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Jpmorgan Chase & Communication invested in 0.02% or 1.48 million shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Markel invested in 1.44% or 1.20 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 14,257 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $66.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).