Rli (RLI) Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Position by $16.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Lowered as Shares Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 237,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.94 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 44,186 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES AN ”ACCORDION” FEATURE TO INCREASE SIZE UP TO $75 MLN UNDER SOME CONDITIONS; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – RLI CHANGED STATE OF INCORPORATION TO DELWARE FROM ILLINOIS; 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 53,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 112,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, down from 165,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.11. About 169,312 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold RLI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 2,588 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.04% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Kwmg Ltd Co accumulated 14 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation owns 454,575 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 128 shares. 27,619 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Co invested in 95,936 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0% or 25,534 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. 4,750 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 30,800 shares in its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 25,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 48.46 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Winmark Corp (NASDAQ:WINA) by 13,006 shares to 141,389 shares, valued at $26.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Info (NYSE:FIS) by 10,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $90,790 activity.

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $148.33 million for 10.43 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.37% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 23,627 shares to 690,184 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

