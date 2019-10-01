RLI Corp. (RLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Since RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI Corp. 92 3.91 37.46M 2.71 33.21 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 59 1.26 360.14M 4.50 12.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of RLI Corp. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLI Corp. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. RLI Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has RLI Corp. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI Corp. 40,823,888.40% 14.1% 3.9% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 606,296,296.30% 14.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

RLI Corp.’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

RLI Corp. and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

RLI Corp.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.28% and an $88 average price target. Competitively the average price target of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is $59.33, which is potential -2.11% downside. The data provided earlier shows that The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. appears more favorable than RLI Corp., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.9% of RLI Corp. shares and 93.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 3% of RLI Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64% The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. 0.17% 3.11% 12.12% 23.59% 9.42% 29.65%

For the past year RLI Corp. was more bullish than The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through six segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Mutual Funds, and Talcott Resolution. The Commercial Lines segment offers workersÂ’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella insurance products, as well as customized insurance products and services, including professional liability, bond, and specialty casualty coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages to individuals. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid coverages and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. The Mutual Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts, as well as exchange-traded products; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The Talcott Resolution segment offers variable, fixed, and payout annuity products; and institutional and private-placement life insurance products. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.