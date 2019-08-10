RLI Corp. (RLI) Reaches $92.38 High on Aug, 10; Polaris Industries Has 1.33 Sentiment

The stock of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) reached all time high today, Aug, 10 and still has $97.00 target or 5.00% above today’s $92.38 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.14B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $97.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $206.85M more. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 99,710 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 09/05/2018 – RLI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C

Polaris Industries Inc (PII) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 167 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 126 sold and reduced stock positions in Polaris Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 47.02 million shares, down from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Polaris Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 96 Increased: 115 New Position: 52.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.59 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 17.66 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 6.93% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. for 220,000 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 579,920 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co has 2.75% invested in the company for 51,746 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 2.66% in the stock. Confluence Investment Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris Industries: Appealing Earnings Power – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Polaris Industries Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polaris unveils new brand identity – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Polaris Industries Rides the New Indian Motorcycle to Q2 Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 14.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 386,806 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (PII) has declined 8.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 48.11 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 33.29 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold RLI Corp. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corporation has 1.44% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 1.20 million shares. Synovus Fincl reported 687 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 66,676 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc stated it has 344,914 shares. 8,670 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 167 shares. Old Comml Bank In stated it has 5,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) for 13,054 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research stated it has 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Sei Invs Company stated it has 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 4,200 shares. Van Berkom Assoc Inc holds 853,337 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. 29,633 were accumulated by American Group. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 7,709 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

More notable recent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RLI Corp (RLI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RLI Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RLI Named to Prestigious Ward’s 50® P&C Top Performers List For 29th Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.