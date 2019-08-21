RLI Corp. (RLI) Is At $92.37 Formed Wedge; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Has 1.73 Sentiment

RLI Corp. (RLI) formed wedge up with $99.76 target or 8.00% above today’s $92.37 share price. RLI Corp. (RLI) has $4.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 93,532 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice Pres, Chief Claim Officer; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 26 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 15 sold and trimmed positions in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The investment professionals in our database now own: 7.62 million shares, down from 7.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 14.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 48.11 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold RLI Corp. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 2.43% less from 39.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,086 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 14,257 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). Snyder Capital Management L P holds 390,643 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Bridges Investment holds 0.05% or 15,620 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 4,684 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 0.19% or 4,328 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,249 shares. Everence owns 5,650 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 39,149 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 27,619 shares. Davenport And Com Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI). 974,873 are held by Northern Tru. Whittier Com accumulated 39,822 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 0% in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI).

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. The company has market cap of $133.90 million. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities , including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 20,606 shares traded. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) has risen 1.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.70% the S&P500.

Blackstone Group L.P. holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT for 3.10 million shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 36,573 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ares Management Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 79,263 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.06% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,951 shares.