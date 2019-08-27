RLI Corp. (RLI) Is At $91.00 Formed Wedge; Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stake

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) stake by 60.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 146,690 shares as Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA)’s stock declined 47.93%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 94,530 shares with $1.48 million value, down from 241,220 last quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd now has $8.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 20.85M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to stakes in Teva and Monsanto in the first quarter; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%

RLI Corp. (RLI) formed wedge up with $93.73 target or 3.00% above today’s $91.00 share price. RLI Corp. (RLI) has $4.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 72,065 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans –Update; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – RLI CORP QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $185.9 MLN VS $196.9 MLN; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 22/05/2018 – Airbus and Some EU Member States Agree to Make Amendments to RLI Loans; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – RLI First Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12.56’s average target is 69.27% above currents $7.42 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 30. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 28 by UBS. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $1200 target in Monday, June 3 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) stake by 108,280 shares to 546,890 valued at $13.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 113,940 shares and now owns 127,850 shares. Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM) was raised too.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva: Generidiculous 2.0 – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RLI’s profit will be $21.50 million for 47.40 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by RLI Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.