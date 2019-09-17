RLI Corp. (RLI) EPS Estimated At $0.48; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Last Week

Analysts expect RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. RLI’s profit would be $21.50M giving it 47.08 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, RLI Corp.’s analysts see -27.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $90.4. About 107,167 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 23.20% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ RLI Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLI); 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q OPER EPS 60C, EST. 53C; 03/05/2018 – RLI Corp Raises Dividend to 22c; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS REGULAR DIV FOR 43RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Among 3 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Clean Harbors has $8600 highest and $73 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 4.46% above currents $77.86 stock price. Clean Harbors had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform”. Needham maintained Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) rating on Friday, August 23. Needham has “Buy” rating and $8600 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. See Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) latest ratings:

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.05 billion. The Company’s Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. It has a 32.58 P/E ratio. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.35 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 51.87 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.

