RLI Corp. (RLI) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Comparison side by side

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI Corp. 79 4.32 N/A 2.71 33.21 Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.48 N/A 1.88 20.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Stewart Information Services Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than RLI Corp. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. RLI Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI Corp. 0.00% 14.1% 3.9% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

RLI Corp.’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 0.56 beta and it is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RLI Corp. and Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Stewart Information Services Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.34% for RLI Corp. with average price target of $88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RLI Corp. and Stewart Information Services Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.9% and 89.7% respectively. About 3% of RLI Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Stewart Information Services Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year RLI Corp. had bullish trend while Stewart Information Services Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors RLI Corp. beats Stewart Information Services Corporation.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.