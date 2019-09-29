RLI Corp. (RLI) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Comparing side by side

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI Corp. 92 3.91 37.46M 2.71 33.21 MGIC Investment Corporation 13 3.86 349.44M 1.79 7.19

In table 1 we can see RLI Corp. and MGIC Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MGIC Investment Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than RLI Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. RLI Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI Corp. 40,823,888.40% 14.1% 3.9% MGIC Investment Corporation 2,753,664,302.60% 18.9% 11.8%

Risk & Volatility

RLI Corp. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Competitively, MGIC Investment Corporation’s beta is 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given RLI Corp. and MGIC Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 MGIC Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of RLI Corp. is $88, with potential downside of -5.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.9% of RLI Corp. shares and 94.5% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares. About 3% of RLI Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are MGIC Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64% MGIC Investment Corporation -5.31% -4.96% -11.81% 3.88% 3.3% 22.85%

For the past year RLI Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than MGIC Investment Corporation.

Summary

RLI Corp. beats MGIC Investment Corporation on 9 of the 13 factors.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.