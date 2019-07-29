RLI Corp. (RLI) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI Corp. 78 4.33 N/A 2.56 32.71 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 75 7.67 N/A 2.08 41.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RLI Corp. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than RLI Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. RLI Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI Corp. 0.00% 13.7% 3.8% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for RLI Corp. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.53% for RLI Corp. with consensus price target of $88. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus price target and a -3.38% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, RLI Corp. is looking more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RLI Corp. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.4% and 84.2%. About 3.1% of RLI Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLI Corp. 1.65% 14.75% 21.3% 14.78% 29.18% 21.52% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73%

For the past year RLI Corp. has weaker performance than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.