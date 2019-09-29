RLI Corp. (RLI) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) and Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI Corp. 92 3.91 37.46M 2.71 33.21 Chubb Limited 158 1.99 452.46M 8.11 18.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RLI Corp. and Chubb Limited. Chubb Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to RLI Corp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. RLI Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of RLI Corp. and Chubb Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI Corp. 40,814,992.37% 14.1% 3.9% Chubb Limited 286,820,919.18% 7.7% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

RLI Corp. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.77. Chubb Limited’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for RLI Corp. and Chubb Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00 Chubb Limited 1 3 4 2.50

RLI Corp.’s downside potential is -5.12% at a $88 average price target. Chubb Limited on the other hand boasts of a $158.5 average price target and a -1.25% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Chubb Limited is looking more favorable than RLI Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RLI Corp. and Chubb Limited are owned by institutional investors at 91.9% and 93% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3% of RLI Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Chubb Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64% Chubb Limited 0.83% 3.38% 5.97% 15.09% 9.29% 18.32%

For the past year RLI Corp. has stronger performance than Chubb Limited

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Chubb Limited beats RLI Corp.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.