Rk Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Iradimed (IRMD) by $1.27 Million; Polar Securities Cut 8X8 New (EGHT) Holding by $11.08 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 63,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 193,574 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 129,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.29M market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 49,229 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 461,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.60M, down from 901,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 363,036 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 65,800 shares to 243,899 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 138,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,662 shares, and cut its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold IRMD shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.39 million shares or 35.49% more from 2.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connors Investor Svcs invested in 0.03% or 12,771 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 60,092 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 2,843 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 276,203 shares. Hm Payson And owns 4,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Limited invested 0.11% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 20,100 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 416 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 2.38% or 771,677 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 363,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 6,789 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.03% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies holds 0.59% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 30,617 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). 279,033 are owned by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability. Rhumbline Advisers owns 281,480 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 285 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 8,695 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 23,252 shares in its portfolio. Contour Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.52% or 2.81 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 32,778 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 4.78 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corp holds 1.28M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 6,943 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,453 shares or 0% of the stock.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 713,900 shares to 913,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 107,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

