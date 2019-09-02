Rk Capital Management Upped Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Position by $1.03 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Share Value Rose, Holder Wallington Asset Management Lowered Position

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 416,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 389,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 37,411 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 3,880 shares to 85,938 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 24,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,635 shares, and has risen its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $247,845 activity.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 334,874 shares to 755,471 shares, valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,600 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).