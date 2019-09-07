Rk Capital Management Trimmed Rogers (ROG) Position by $1.90 Million; Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake by $352,250 as Market Value Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 610.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 70,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 81,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, up from 11,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Head: Technology Shouldn’t Change Adviser Work With Clients; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Treasurer Magaziner: Wells Fargo Agrees to Investor Demands for Transparency and Accountability on Corporate; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 113,743 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 24.85 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Roche CEO touts drugs pipeline, rules out M&A just to boost sales – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) 27% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,700 shares to 32,120 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 830,872 shares. Rothschild Asset Us accumulated 155,683 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 323,008 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 6,900 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh invested in 50,500 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kennedy Cap has 62,145 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Advisory Research invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Connecticut-based Pier Lc has invested 1.17% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 8,650 shares. Rk Capital Limited Com accumulated 34,900 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Mackenzie Financial invested in 25,203 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 4,936 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 74,871 shares to 1,717 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Index (IWS) by 2,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,296 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.