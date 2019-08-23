Rk Capital Management Trimmed Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stake; Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 25 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 23 reduced and sold holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.73 million shares, down from 5.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 17 New Position: 8.

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) stake by 52.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 80,138 shares as Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD)’s stock rose 18.80%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 73,862 shares with $6.85 million value, down from 154,000 last quarter. Lithia Mtrs Inc now has $2.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $128.5. About 35,716 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% stake. James Inv holds 0.05% or 7,675 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res owns 338,120 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Incorporated reported 10,623 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 165,318 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 150,257 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 15,174 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 34,475 shares. 69 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Morgan Stanley reported 93,224 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 22,041 shares. Kennedy Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 47,441 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 31,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 155,504 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 7,670 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.20M for 10.33 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

Rk Capital Management Llc increased Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 77,800 shares to 243,200 valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 151,600 shares. Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was raised too.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $462.77 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund for 478,390 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Llc owns 151,229 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has 0.97% invested in the company for 374,769 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Robinson Capital Management Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 50,741 shares.