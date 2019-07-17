Rk Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) by $7.37 Million as Stock Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Cut Position in Smucker J M (SJM) as Share Price Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 52.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 80,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 73,862 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 174,883 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.46. About 607,083 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 19/04/2018 – DJ J M Smucker Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJM); 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.91 earnings per share, up 15.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.52 per share. LAD’s profit will be $67.38 million for 10.26 P/E if the $2.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 82 shares. Proshare Lc reported 3,186 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,392 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Tensile Cap Management Ltd has invested 2.1% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 31,931 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 35,428 shares. Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 16,816 shares. Franklin Res reported 338,120 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 259,166 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 150,257 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.02% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 67,600 shares to 210,800 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot holds 4,154 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 264,672 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Capital Mgmt Va invested in 57,955 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 1,275 are held by Sit Invest Associate. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 71 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 46,795 shares. Toth Finance Advisory invested in 14,951 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 26,853 shares. Virginia-based Wills Financial Grp Inc has invested 1.54% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). State Street holds 8.01 million shares. Bokf Na reported 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 456 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,319 shares to 128,490 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY).