Rk Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Mantech Intl (MANT) by $8.92 Million as Shares Rose; As Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Shares Rose, Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Position

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 70.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 165,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 235,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 2,306 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 29/05/2018 – HANZA LAUNCHES ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES IN SWEDEN; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Net $80.1M-Net $83.3M; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies | Infiniti Research; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – StratEdge to Display High-Temperature and High-Reliability Packages at CS ManTech and IMAPS HiTEC Conferences; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Navigation (TRMB) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 8,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 18,927 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 27,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Trimble Navigation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 113,887 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE-EXPECTS DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019 DUE TO ESTIMATED INTEREST EXPENSE, ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 23/04/2018 – Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint To Create The Industry’s Most Complete Construction Management Solution; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 1Q REV. TO BE ABOVE HIGH END OF RANGE

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 80,000 shares to 418,300 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ManTech Announces Financial Results for First Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Intelsat S.A. (I) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact ManTech International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MANT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance UK” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ManTech International (MANT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ManTech Appoints Peter B. LaMontagne to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

