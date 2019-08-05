Rk Capital Management Stake in Mantech Intl (MANT) Has Lowered by $8.92 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding by $323,676 as Shares Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.47. About 1.89 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (MANT) by 70.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 165,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 235,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mantech Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 23,929 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 29/05/2018 – Financial Industry Rehearses Defenses Against Ransomware Within ManTech’s Advanced Cyber Range Environment; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT); 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MANT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 8,956 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 150,334 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 15,985 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Parkside Fin Bank And Trust holds 0% or 47 shares. Invesco reported 216,560 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 18,049 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 9,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 2.17 million shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT).

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ManTech Wins $45 million Award for Agile Development of Sensors in U.S. Navy’s PMA-231 Hawkeye Aircraft – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ManTech Selects Skillsoft to Enhance Employee Career Development and Customer Support – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “U.S. Army Picks ManTech for $21 Million Award to Advance Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) for Next Generation Cyber Warriors – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ManTech International Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 15,000 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares to 75,663 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $20.07 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold $3.50 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Americas & CAP Segments Aid Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempe police ‘encouraged’ by Starbucks response – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks to Expand Delivery Services Nationwide With Uber Eats – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Satisfying Growth’: Oppenheimer Raises Starbucks Price Target Ahead Of Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top-Ranked Large Caps that Just Beat Expectations – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.74 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.