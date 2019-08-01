Rk Capital Management Stake in Kbr (KBR) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Voya Financial (VOYA) Holder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased Its Position

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 108,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The hedge fund held 450,962 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61M, down from 559,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.28 million shares traded or 92.80% up from the average. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE SAYS POTENTIAL EVENT OF DEFAULT HAS BEEN RESOLVED TO MUTUAL SATISFACTION OF COMPANY AND ITS CONTROLLING CREDITORS; 03/04/2018 – Huntington lngalls Industries and KBR Awarded Contract to Establish and Manage Australia’s Naval Shipbuilding College; 26/04/2018 – KBR Inc 1Q Net $138M; 22/03/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL PROVIDE PROPRIETARY EQUIPMENT TO ENABLE DOROGOBUZH TO PRODUCE LOW COST AMMONIA; 14/05/2018 – KBR Awarded EPCM Contract by BOC to Develop Majnoon Field in Iraq; 17/05/2018 – KBR Declares Dividend of $0.08; 26/04/2018 – KBR INC KBR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.35 TO $1.45; 19/04/2018 – KBR Acquires Carillion’s Aspire Defence Interests, Reaffirms Commitment to Long-Term Stability of Program; 14/03/2018 – KBR SAYS SEEKING TO RAISE $2.2 BLN OF NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ KBR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBR)

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 1.11M shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samlyn Ltd reported 3.31 million shares. Cap Returns Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 7.11% or 265,620 shares. New Vernon Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.71% or 39,321 shares. Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.07% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Credit Suisse Ag reported 802,248 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 140,000 shares. 43,436 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 15,852 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 532 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 173,850 shares or 0.35% of the stock. M&T Bankshares reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lomas Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.71% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pzena Invest Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.21% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares to 89,576 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp by 20,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. The insider TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.62M for 9.55 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 198,341 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 152,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 1.21 million shares. 149,849 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 6.29M shares. Rk Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 2.48% or 450,962 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 89,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 26,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested 0.02% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Us Bancorporation De reported 1,534 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested 0.02% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Whittier Tru holds 1,186 shares. Bailard invested in 27,700 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,700 shares to 32,120 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).