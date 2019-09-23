Rk Capital Management Raised John Bean Technologies (JBT) Holding by $571,362 as Shares Rose; Southeastern Asset Management Holding in Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Increased by $20.02 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.86M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.41M, up from 10.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.09 million market cap company. The stock 0.08% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. It is down 76.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 34,722 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.11. About 153,653 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3.54M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 24,888 shares. The New York-based Saba Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Us Bank & Trust De reported 3,642 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 70,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). The California-based Aperio Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 15,044 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 11,991 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Pnc Gp Inc holds 0% or 6,610 shares in its portfolio.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 313,279 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $427.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 637,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,605 shares, and cut its stake in C.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, worth $22,700.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 127,100 shares to 102,694 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 60,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,500 shares, and cut its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc.