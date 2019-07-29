Rk Capital Management Position in Littelfuse (LFUS) Upped by $855,400 as Market Value Declined; Freshford Capital Management Holding in Groupon (GRPN) Cut by $7.21 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,120 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, up from 27,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $186.47. About 314,272 shares traded or 86.08% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Company has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 1,274 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 536,656 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 294,082 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 196,597 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 21.07 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Meeder Asset reported 374 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 480,326 are held by Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Nordea Mngmt invested in 1.27M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Automobile Association reported 60,701 shares. Coatue Management Limited Com reported 317,354 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12,200 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,862 shares, and cut its stake in Verra Mobility Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 277,609 shares. 45,322 were reported by Parametric Assocs. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 28,951 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.08% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 652,325 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.06% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Granite Prtnrs Lc accumulated 4,822 shares or 0.05% of the stock. North Point Managers Corp Oh holds 40,185 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 32,161 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Axiom International Investors Lc De holds 0.06% or 10,661 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru Comm reported 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 13,212 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $124,871 activity. $31,178 worth of stock was sold by Cole Matthew on Tuesday, February 5. On Monday, June 10 the insider GRILLO ANTHONY bought $11,792.