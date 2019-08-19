Rk Capital Management Position in Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Trimmed by $7.37 Million; As Boeing Company (BA) Market Value Declined, Holder Harbour Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $379,857

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 52.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 80,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 73,862 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 120,176 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.20M for 10.55 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

