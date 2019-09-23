Rk Capital Management Position in Iradimed (IRMD) Has Boosted by $1.27 Million as Valuation Rose; Financial Counselors Trimmed Its Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $424,194 as Market Value Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 63,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 193,574 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 129,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 55,497 shares traded. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 1,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,211 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 5,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $359.5. About 1.26M shares traded or 155.90% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.26 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saturna Cap Corporation holds 1,300 shares. 22,513 are held by Stone Run Capital Ltd Company. Yorktown And owns 0.15% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,100 shares. South State Corp invested in 5,225 shares. Mgmt stated it has 4,790 shares. Aperio Group reported 96,658 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 530 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 90,945 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares reported 45,047 shares stake. Blackrock has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 54,778 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,100 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent And has invested 3.63% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). B Riley Wealth Inc holds 0.36% or 6,314 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 38,116 shares to 135,136 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 12,200 shares to 32,993 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 127,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,694 shares, and cut its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

More notable recent IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for Neonatal Pulse Oximetry and Capnography Monitoring Using its MRI-Compatible Patient Vital Signs Monitor – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New chief at Iradimed – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “56 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IRADIMED CORPORATION Names Leslie McDonnell as President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold IRMD shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.39 million shares or 35.49% more from 2.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Limited holds 0.11% or 163,919 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Limited reported 771,677 shares stake. 416 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Hm Payson Co stated it has 4,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,314 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated. Connors Investor Service Inc stated it has 12,771 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 15,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 125,751 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 5,200 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 2,843 shares or 0% of the stock. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). The United Kingdom-based Gsa Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD).