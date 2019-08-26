Rk Capital Management Maintains Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN); Amgen (AMGN) Stake Has Increased by National Pension Service

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 64,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 83,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $123.8. About 158,240 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling

National Pension Service increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 23,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 657,562 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.92 million, up from 633,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.41. About 3.68 million shares traded or 18.39% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers

