Rk Capital Management Maintains Stake in Brooks Automation (BRKS); As Kla (KLAC) Valuation Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Decreased Holding by $2.47 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 20,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 19,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 40,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.67. About 463,616 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KLA-TENCOR’S Baa2 RATING FOLLOWING CREDIT POSIT; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 47.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 67,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 210,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 143,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 40,089 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KLA Posts Good Q4 Results, Outlook For 2020 Improves – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is KLA-Tencor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KLA: Eating Everyone’s Lunch (Except ASML) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). British Columbia Invest Corporation reported 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Holderness Investments holds 0.24% or 4,149 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Ma has invested 1.28% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 27,203 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 77,800 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.05% or 124,014 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Com holds 1,827 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding has invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Bailard reported 21,830 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 53,399 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 12,520 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) or 31,963 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brooks Automation: More Life Science, More Appeal – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Caretrus REIT Inc (CTRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Brooks Automation (BRKS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automation Gaining Momentum: 5 Robotics Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.