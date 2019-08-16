Rk Capital Management Lowered Its Logmein (LOGM) Position by $19.03 Million; Five9 (FIVN) Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Decreased Position by $1.16 Million as Shares Declined

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 237,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 119,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 357,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $67.6. About 340,759 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 22,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 527,211 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 549,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 503,745 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 116,424 shares to 650,250 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/13: (SPWR) (BOOT) (FIVN) Higher; (CFMS) (PS) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Five9 Inc (FIVN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Five9 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for FIVN – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 21,685 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Citizens Savings Bank Tru accumulated 0.05% or 5,905 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 12,478 were reported by M&T Comml Bank. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 8,313 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 75,835 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Crawford Counsel holds 34,825 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 204,946 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech reported 166,166 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 5,867 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 69 shares. Balyasny Asset Management stated it has 53,416 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company invested in 1.08M shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.37M for 16.25 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.