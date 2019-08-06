Rk Capital Management Lowered Its Graco (GGG) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. See Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $129.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $120.0000 125.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Longbow Research 132.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $117.0000 128.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. 132.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $99 New Target: $104 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $99

14/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Maintain

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Graco Inc (GGG) stake by 45.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 42,700 shares as Graco Inc (GGG)’s stock declined 5.95%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 51,100 shares with $2.53 million value, down from 93,800 last quarter. Graco Inc now has $7.68B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 297,711 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rk Capital Management Llc increased Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 77,800 shares to 243,200 valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) stake by 12,500 shares and now owns 151,600 shares. Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) was raised too.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.40M for 21.71 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Graco Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Graco Announces Complete Line of SaniForce 2.0 Equipment – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Graco Inc.’s (NYSE:GGG) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp has 408 shares. Yorktown Management Research Co reported 6,600 shares. Jefferies Group Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Synovus Corp owns 34,995 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Company owns 0.17% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 15,733 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 0.07% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 410,179 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 0.01% stake. Hexavest holds 0% or 5,320 shares in its portfolio. Park Oh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Nuance Invests Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.44% or 172,289 shares. Cardinal reported 22,857 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 145,486 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,282 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) has 0.1% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $210,081 activity. Another trade for 4,800 shares valued at $210,081 was sold by White Timothy R.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 443 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 325 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 12 shares. Principal Inc holds 183,101 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 88 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated holds 0.11% or 3,074 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 10,703 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 31,931 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 503 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,392 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 7,666 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon stated it has 398,926 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 26,057 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.77. About 183,503 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.