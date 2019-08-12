Rk Capital Management Lowered Holding in Old Dominion Fght Lines (ODFL) by $1.44 Million; Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) by $1.05 Million as Stock Declined

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 53,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 103,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 831,099 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 20/03/2018 – Craft Worldwide and MotionPoint Partner to Deliver Multilingual Websites in Record Time; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 27/04/2018 – McCann Health Wins Big at Mannys and DTC National Advertising Awards; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 21.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 37,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 47,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 175,977 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 45,603 shares to 309,699 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 64,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 46,615 shares. Franklin Resources has 250,821 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Starr International has invested 1.31% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 227 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 6,552 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Great Lakes stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 112,558 are owned by Scout Investments. Principal Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Cornerstone Incorporated holds 42 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 44,108 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 88 are held by C M Bidwell & Ltd. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 23,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65 million for 19.11 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.70M for 10.67 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10,000 shares to 61,300 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 0.02% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 197,484 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech invested in 15,200 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 60,783 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Westport Asset Incorporated invested in 20,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 78,800 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 399,316 shares. Reilly Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Whittier Of Nevada reported 353 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.17% or 68,775 shares. Avalon Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 14,697 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 1,500 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Rampart Company Lc has 27,226 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 29.90 million shares. Shine Advisory Inc accumulated 425 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN on Tuesday, April 30.

