Rk Capital Management Increases Stake in Tillys (TLYS); Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Stake in Sherwin (SHW) Has Boosted by $4.24 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 73,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.63M, up from 64,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $544.86. About 479,816 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 95,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 513,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 418,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 390,012 shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 20,680 shares to 79,320 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Grp LP has 6.99% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 1,635 are owned by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co. Oz Mgmt Lp has invested 1.49% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). John G Ullman Assoc has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 500 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 991,772 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Personal Svcs holds 647 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,004 shares. Stone Run Capital Limited Com holds 1.51% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 7,205 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.05% or 2,089 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Brant Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,112 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs has invested 0.46% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct has 1.85% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold TLYS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 4.74% less from 19.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rk Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 513,800 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) or 39,200 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.41% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Arrowstreet Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 492,274 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). D E Shaw And Com Inc reported 327,032 shares. Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). State Street stated it has 347,894 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 60,705 are held by Systematic Fincl Management L P. 12,185 were reported by Principal Fin Group Inc. Vanguard Inc stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 14,759 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). 8,418 were reported by Federated Pa. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 803,999 shares.

