Rk Capital Management Increased Position in Caredx (CDNA); Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lifted Its Position in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by $815,968

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYT) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 25,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 553,841 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.07M, up from 528,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 1.49M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 28/03/2018 – John Dowd, the former head of President Trump’s legal team, raised the idea of Trump pardoning two former advisors involved in the special counsel’s Russia probe, the New York Times reported; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate International Women’s Day; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. weighs South Korea troop reduction: reports; 08/05/2018 – NYT: MOHAMMED HADI JOINS BIZDAY AS NEWS DIRECTOR

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 162.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 107,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 174,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 66,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 658,936 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.77M were reported by Artisan Lp. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 144,267 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 27,909 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc holds 6,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 14.47 million shares. Darsana Capital LP has 8.04% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Prelude Cap Management Llc stated it has 1,864 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% stake. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co owns 339,307 shares. Blume Capital Management Inc holds 2,000 shares. Coatue Mngmt Lc accumulated 24,041 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 56,023 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 66,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings accumulated 0% or 7,779 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $932.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,527 shares to 81,234 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc Cl A by 59,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,828 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9,506 shares to 110,194 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,562 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).