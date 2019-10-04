Rk Capital Management Increased Its Holding in John Bean Technologies (JBT) by $571,362 as Stock Value Rose; Covalent Partners Lowered Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $2.18 Million as Shares Declined

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 34,722 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 98,763 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 42.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 134,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 233,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 5.89M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $316.00M for 12.46 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 12,771 shares stake. Hudock Capital Grp Lc has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Conning reported 13,686 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank reported 180,785 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sprott owns 9,169 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) owns 121 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank owns 25,091 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 282 shares. Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.06% or 22,792 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 272,855 shares. First Interstate Bank, Montana-based fund reported 453 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com owns 138,965 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.04% or 3.03 million shares in its portfolio. Associated Banc accumulated 0.12% or 95,834 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 65,800 shares to 243,899 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 144,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,171 shares, and cut its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).