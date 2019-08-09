Rk Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Brooks Automation (BRKS) by $1.96 Million; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Were Volatile, York Capital Management Global Advisors Upped by $27.68 Million Its Holding

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 152,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 422,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.17M, up from 270,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 47.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 67,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The hedge fund held 210,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 143,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 11,271 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,752 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,474 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 117,018 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 105 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). First Interstate Natl Bank reported 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Moreover, Advisors Asset has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 14,160 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd reported 569,323 shares stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 29,814 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 31,527 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 62,033 shares. 105,584 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 80,138 shares to 73,862 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 90,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,143 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $663,464 activity.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares to 136,410 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 419,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

