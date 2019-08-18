Rk Capital Management Holding in Rogers (ROG) Cut by $1.90 Million as Stock Declined; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cut Its Holding in Procter&Gamble (PG) by $300,144

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter&Gamble (PG) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 2,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 352,945 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72M, down from 355,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter&Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 126,346 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 21,872 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 24,571 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 11,659 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc reported 381,367 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,017 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 23,598 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intl Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 13,881 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 0.27% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 155,683 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Fmr Limited Company accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 616 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 8,900 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 64,524 shares to 147,886 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri accumulated 32,801 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 2.81 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company invested in 24,633 shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Tru Llc has invested 0.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hills Bank & Trust And Co owns 62,997 shares. Intll has invested 2.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,000 are owned by Swift Run Cap Ltd Liability. Peoples Fincl Services Corp has invested 2.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Invesco invested in 0.4% or 11.36M shares. 1832 Asset Lp holds 10,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pettee reported 43,091 shares. Verity Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.56% or 4,661 shares. Hexavest holds 1.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.08 million shares. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa owns 230,983 shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health by 94,009 shares to 198,436 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Fin (NYSE:SYF) by 17,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).