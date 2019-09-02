Rk Capital Management Holding in Logmein (LOGM) Trimmed by $19.03 Million as Share Value Declined; Fayerweather Charles Has Upped Its Disney (DIS) Holding by $391,380 as Market Valuation Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 237,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 119,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 357,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 179,749 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $347.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 77,800 shares to 243,200 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,719 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 10,155 shares. Menta Lc has invested 0.09% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 20,000 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 1.32 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 189 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 4,303 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,333 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd reported 72,967 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 0.01% or 82,949 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation has 507,143 shares. 3,635 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,083 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested in 200,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display Teams with EMT to Expand Presence in China – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yelp’s (YELP) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Mark, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LogMeIn: Long-Term Challenges In Focus Following Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: LogMein (LOGM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow Group Banks on Strategic Efforts to Boost Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.54M for 15.62 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 2,969 shares. Fort LP accumulated 32,731 shares. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson stated it has 1,876 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York owns 14,200 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Management Incorporated has 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Weatherstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sit Inv Assocs Inc reported 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whittier has invested 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horan Cap Advsrs reported 4,197 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa holds 60,977 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. First Natl Tru holds 78,080 shares. 10,494 are owned by Lbmc Advisors Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Eulav Asset Management has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 227,655 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt.