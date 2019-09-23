Rk Capital Management Holding in Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Decreased by $5.44 Million; As Suncor Energy (SU) Share Value Declined, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 2637.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 4.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 4.43 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.40 million, up from 161,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 2.14M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 78,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 164,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.41 million, down from 243,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.99. About 639,399 shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46M for 15.50 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Gp accumulated 4,413 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 111 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 1,296 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 6,850 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Finance Architects Incorporated has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 200 shares. 50,592 were accumulated by Us Savings Bank De. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.99% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Olstein Cap Management Lp reported 103,000 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc has 0.46% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 623,127 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 66,722 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 1.16% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 94,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 566,995 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 107,700 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 137,010 shares to 4.59M shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 34,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).