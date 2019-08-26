Rk Capital Management Has Upped Matson (MATX) Holding; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Sentiment Is 0.98

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 197 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 202 sold and reduced their equity positions in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 68.39 million shares, down from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Advance Auto Parts Inc in top ten positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 51 Reduced: 151 Increased: 131 New Position: 66.

Rk Capital Management Llc increased Matson Inc (MATX) stake by 8.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc acquired 12,500 shares as Matson Inc (MATX)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 151,600 shares with $5.47 million value, up from 139,100 last quarter. Matson Inc now has $1.43B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 18,472 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATX); 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Matson Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 15; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP has invested 0.34% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Voya Management Limited Com reported 17,712 shares. Argent Tru invested in 6,454 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 9,027 shares. Numerixs Techs holds 0% or 800 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 3,011 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 14,698 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 28,371 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 66,065 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 29,521 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 162,358 shares. Zacks Investment Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Invesco holds 165,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) stake by 108,700 shares to 450,962 valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 34,900 shares. Verra Mobility Corp was reduced too.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 13.31% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for 170,700 shares. Starboard Value Lp owns 3.18 million shares or 13.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Richmond Hill Investments Llc has 12.46% invested in the company for 88,944 shares. The New York-based Richmond Hill Investment Co. Lp has invested 9.07% in the stock. Tensile Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 297,405 shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 322,743 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.