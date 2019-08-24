Rk Capital Management Has Trimmed Logmein (LOGM) Stake; Seagate Technology plc (STX) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 66.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 237,916 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 119,700 shares with $9.59 million value, down from 357,616 last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 280,542 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is -0.90% below currents $46.92 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, May 1. See Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

03/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $56.0000 Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33 million shares traded or 23.21% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “STX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Seagate Technology plcâ€™s (NASDAQ:STX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Seagate Technology plc shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Valueact Hldgs Lp owns 29.52M shares for 15.54% of their portfolio. Fil invested in 0% or 19 shares. Sei Invs Communication reported 40,696 shares stake. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Incorporated holds 3,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,118 shares. Bp Public Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 4,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation reported 209,020 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 5,268 shares. Scotia invested in 0.01% or 14,865 shares. Moore Cap L P holds 50,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc invested in 26,400 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.77 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.62 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 6.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,498 shares. Sei has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 13D Llc holds 20,663 shares. 208 are held by Ftb Advsr Inc. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation invested in 11,564 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 327,487 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 32,605 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 56,536 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 9,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4.91 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.02% or 75,835 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc holds 0.07% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% or 5,290 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bernzott Capital has 3.37% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 390 were reported by Sandy Spring National Bank.

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 15.28% above currents $69.11 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. Stephens reinitiated LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About LogMeIn, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LOGM vs. MANT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.