Rk Capital Management Has Raised Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Holding By $2.55 Million; John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) Has 1.6 Sentiment

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.70, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 8 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 5 cut down and sold positions in John Hancock Income Securities Trust. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 3.32 million shares, up from 3.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding John Hancock Income Securities Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Rk Capital Management Llc increased Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) stake by 17.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc acquired 45,603 shares as Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC)’s stock rose 6.76%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 309,699 shares with $17.52 million value, up from 264,096 last quarter. Mcgrath Rentcorp now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 36,517 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC)

Among 2 analysts covering Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mcgrath Rentcorp has $8300 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 24.16% above currents $64.03 stock price. Mcgrath Rentcorp had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8300 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 12,083 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 16,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Res owns 0.05% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 1.58M shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 38,029 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 51,849 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 9,920 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 39,244 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 3,740 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De owns 0.19% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 44,731 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 18,154 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.64% or 154,974 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 539 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Del Taco Restaurants Inc stake by 230,000 shares to 444,587 valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) stake by 42,700 shares and now owns 51,100 shares. Chart Inds Inc was reduced too.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $169.75 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 15.16 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in John Hancock Income Securities Trust for 803,322 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 1.26 million shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 140,792 shares. The New York-based M&R Capital Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,368 shares.